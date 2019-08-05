3 injured in four-alarm Bronx house blaze: officials

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Three people were injured, including two firefighters, after flames broke out in a Bronx home early Monday, the FDNY said.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at 806 Freeman St. in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The flames were in the cockloft of the three-story house, the space between the ceiling and the roof, according to the FDNY.

The fire became a two-alarm blaze around 4:12 a.m., grew to a three-alarm fire around 4:45 a.m., and was elevated to a four-alarm fire before 6 a.m., fire officials said.

At least one civilian suffered injuries, while two firefighters working to put out the flames suffered injuries related to smoke inhalation, the FDNY said. Their injuries are not considered to be life threatening at this time.

#Bronx *3rd Alarm* Box 2702. 806 Freeman St off Prospect Ave. Fire in the cockloft. E-82/TL-31 1st due #FDNY pic.twitter.com/O9UalBi4Mv — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) August 5, 2019

Video tweeted by NYCFireWire just before 5 a.m. shows large flames erupting from the roof of the house.

As of 6 a.m., the fire was not yet under control.