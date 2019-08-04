Woman attacked by coyote, fights it off with baseball bat in NJ

MAHWAH, N.J. — Authorities say a woman fought off a coyote with a baseball bat after it attacked and bit her several times in New Jersey.

Mahwah police say the woman was walking on Grenadier Drive at about 6:15 p.m. Friday when she encountered the animal.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of the bites and told NorthJersey.com that she was recovering there Saturday.

Mahwah police said Saturday they and an animal control agency hadn’t been able to locate the animal. The New Jersey Conservation Office was notified and is expected to try to use snares to capture the coyote.

In June, police in Fairfield, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away, shot and killed a coyote suspected of having attacked a woman and her 4-year-old son. Onlookers scared the animal away.