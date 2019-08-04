Suspect charged in Maplewood double homicide: officials

A suspect has been charged in connection with the killing of two people Maplewood, New Jersey on Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Maplewood Police.

Joseph D. Porter, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint. He is currently locked up in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in Superior Court, according to authorities.

Maplewood police say they responded to a report of a woman being assaulted in the area of Walton Road and Jefferson Avenue at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Karen L. Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26, was found lying in the street. She was transported to Beth Israel Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:17 a.m.

While searching the area, police found an unresponsive man located inside a house on Walton Road. The man has been identified as 40-year-old David Kimowitz. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed Bermudez-Rodriguez served as an au pair for the Kimowitz family.

Neighbors told PIX11 Saturday that a man believed to be the live-in nanny’s boyfriend was seen Friday night acting in a suspicious manner just steps from the family’s home.

“A young gentleman in his twenties was seen sitting in his car all afternoon near the house and this morning I thought why was he there,” Andrew Dela Torre, a neighbor, told PIX11 News.