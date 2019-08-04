Ramos bails out Stroman, Mets rally by Pirates 7-5

Marcus Stroman already feels like he’s been a member of the New York Mets “forever.”

Maybe, but the All-Star pitcher is still getting used to his surroundings. New clubhouse. New catcher. New opponents. New stakes. It’s a lot to take in. And for an inning on Saturday night, Stroman looked like one of those players he watched growing up on Long Island, the ones who couldn’t handle the bright lights of playing in New York.

Stroman labored through a 35-pitch opening frame before settling in and keeping the Mets in range of the Pittsburgh Pirates long enough for catcher Wilson Ramos to key a 7-5 comeback victory.

The right-hander — acquired in a trade with Toronto last week — was admittedly not as sharp as he’d like while lasting 4 1/3 innings in his National League debut. But Ramos made sure it didn’t matter, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning and adding a three-run double in the ninth to give the Mets their ninth win in 11 games.

“My command was a little iffy but my body felt great,” said Stroman, who gave up three runs seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. “Just need to make a few adjustments on my mechanics and I think I’ll be ready for my next one.”

New York trailed 3-1 in the seventh when Jeff McNeil hit a pinch-hit solo home run to get the Mets within one. Robinson Canó doubled off Kyle Crick (3-6) leading off the eighth and Ramos followed with a shot to the seats in right-center field to put New York in front.

Ramos provided insurance in the ninth when his drive to the Clemente Wall in right field off Chris Stratton cleared the bases. Ramos finished 4 for 5 with a career-high six RBIs. The Mets, who saw a seven-game winning streak snapped on Friday, won for just the fifth time this season when trailing after the seventh.

“I think that tonight was elusive to us in the first half,” New York manager Mickey Callaway said. “It was tough to stop the bleeding and I think we understand we have to do that. I don’t think we’ve ever given up. We’ve just got to get it done. It seems like we’re getting it done.”

Amed Rosario added three hits for the Mets. Justin Wilson (3-1) earned the victory by pitching a scoreless seventh.

Bryan Reynolds had four hits for Pittsburgh. Starling Marte went 3 for 5, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Díaz to get the Pirates within two. Díaz struck out the last two batters to drop the Pirates to 4-17 since the All-Star break.