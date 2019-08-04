Ohio mass shooting suspect identified as 24-year-old Ohio man Connor Betts

Police have identified a suspect in a massacre early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio that left at least 9 people dead and 27 people injured.

The gunman has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, according to local and federal law enforcement sources. Betts was also confirmed dead Sunday morning. The FBI and local law enforcement have served a search warrant at the shooter’s family home in Bellbrook, Ohio.

Dayton police said they will release more information later Sunday.

The shooter was wearing body armor, used a “.223 high-capacity” gun and had additional magazines with him, according to Whaley.

The .223 caliber is used in rifles like the AR-15 assault rifle used in previous mass shootings.