NYPD ‘monitoring developments’ surrounding Ohio mass shooting

New Yorkers may see a larger security presence Sunday after a second mass shooting took place in under 24 hours.

The NYPD’s counterterrorism unit says they “continue to monitor the developments” surrounding a shooting that has left 9 dead and 26 injured in Dayton, Ohio. The shooter is also dead. This follows a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that has so far killed 20 and injured 26 more.

Another tragic shooting incident occurred overnight in Dayton, OH. Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of those killed & injured. We continue to monitor the developments surrounding this incident. pic.twitter.com/773rQGGCL8 — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 4, 2019

Following Saturday’s shooting, the counterterrorism unit alerted citizens that additional deployments were made as a precautionary measure.

Our thoughts & prayers are w/ those affected by the horrific event in El Paso, TX

While there is no specific/credible threats to #NYC, @NYPDCT has additional deployments out of an abundance of caution

Please don’t be alarmed if you see extra police presence.#SharedResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b1MALNlw0H — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 3, 2019

The Ohio shooting was the 251st mass shooting in America in 2019 alone.