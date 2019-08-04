NYPD ‘monitoring developments’ surrounding Ohio mass shooting

New Yorkers may see a larger security presence Sunday after a second mass shooting took place in under 24 hours.

The NYPD’s counterterrorism unit says they “continue to monitor the developments” surrounding a shooting that has left 9 dead and 26 injured in Dayton, Ohio. The shooter is also dead. This follows a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that has so far killed 20 and injured 26 more.

Following Saturday’s shooting, the counterterrorism unit alerted citizens that additional deployments were made as a precautionary measure.

The Ohio shooting was the 251st mass shooting in America in 2019 alone.

