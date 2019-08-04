× Nine victims in deadly Ohio mass shooting ID’d

The victims have been identified in the shooting of 9 people in Dayton, Ohio in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They are as follows:

Lois Ogelsby, 27

Megan Betts, 22

Syed Saleh, 38

Derek Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Betts has been confirmed as the sister of the shooting suspect, Connor Betts. Police confirmed that Connor Betts was also dead Sunday morning.

The FBI and local law enforcement have served a search warrant at the shooter’s family home in Bellbrook, Ohio.

At least 27 others have been injured as a result of the shooting.