DAYTON, OH - AUGUST 4: Law enforcement officials investigate the scene where a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people over night on Fifth Avenue in the Oregon District on August 4, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. In the second mass shooting in the U.S. within 24 hours a gunman left nine dead and another 27 wounded after only a minute of shooting. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Nine victims in deadly Ohio mass shooting ID’d
DAYTON, OH - AUGUST 4: Law enforcement officials investigate the scene where a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people over night on Fifth Avenue in the Oregon District on August 4, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. In the second mass shooting in the U.S. within 24 hours a gunman left nine dead and another 27 wounded after only a minute of shooting. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
The victims have been identified in the shooting of 9 people in Dayton, Ohio in the early hours of Sunday morning.
They are as follows:
Lois Ogelsby, 27
Megan Betts, 22
Syed Saleh, 38
Derek Fudge, 57
Logan Turner, 30
Nicholas Cummer, 25
Thomas McNichols, 25
Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36
Monica Brickhouse, 39
Betts has been confirmed as the sister of the shooting suspect, Connor Betts. Police confirmed that Connor Betts was also dead Sunday morning.
The FBI and local law enforcement have served a search warrant at the shooter’s family home in Bellbrook, Ohio.
At least 27 others have been injured as a result of the shooting.