McDonald’s employee fired after telling paramedic they wouldn’t serve ‘his kind’

Madeira Beach (WFTS) — A McDonald’s employee was fired after turning away paramedics Wednesday night.

Anthony Quinn, a paramedic with Sun Star Inc., claimed in a Facebook review of the Madeira Beach McDonald’s that he and his partner were denied service at the restaurant.

In his review, Quinn said that he went in to use the bathroom when the employee told him that the restaurant “doesn’t accept officers in here.” When Quinn told the employee he wasn’t an officer, the employee said he wouldn’t serve “anyone with a badge.”

Later, Quinn says his partner went to order and the employee said he wouldn’t serve “his kind.”

Casper’s the company that runs the McDonald’s location, released the following statement.

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place at one of our restaurants last night. We, like you, were upset and disappointed and took immediate action. The employee has been terminated. What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders. We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology.”

This story was originally published by Sarah Hollenbeck on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.