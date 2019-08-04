Man shot twice during Bronx parking space argument

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 24-year-old man was shot in the lower back twice during an argument over a parking space in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

He argued with another man in front of 1800 Popham Avenue on July 28 around 8:15 p.m., officials said. The man left, but came back with a gun and shot the victim two times.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not been able to obtain surveillance images of the shooter, but they found video of a woman who was with the man. They’ve released images of the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).