Man shot twice during Bronx parking space argument

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 24-year-old man was shot in the lower back twice during an argument over a parking space in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

He argued with another man in front of 1800 Popham Avenue on July 28 around 8:15 p.m., officials said. The man left, but came back with a gun and shot the victim two times.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not been able to obtain surveillance images of the shooter, but they found video of a woman who was with the man. They’ve released images of the woman.

