Man killed by two shots to the back in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 34-year-old man was gunned down in Harlem early Sunday morning, police said.

He was found with two gunshot wounds to the back on St. Nicholas Avenue near West 125th Street around 3:45 a.m., officials said. The man was rushed to Mount Sinai St Luke’s where was was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name or any identifying information on the shooter.

