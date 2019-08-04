El Paso shooting suspect charged with capital murder: court records

EL PASO, Texas — The suspect in a shooting that has killed at least 20 people and injured 26 more has been charged with murder.

Court records show that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas faces a charge of capital murder in connection with the massacre.

Federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing writing posted online days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.

The sources say the online posting was believed to be written by Crusius, but that has not been confirmed.

Police Chief Greg Allen did not identify the suspect during a press conference Saturday evening, but he did say the shooter was a 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas. The suspect is facing possible capital murder charges.

Allen said the shooter surrendered to officers when they approached him in Walmart.

Facebook is working with law enforcement. The Facebook and Instagram profile under the suspect’s name have been removed by the company.