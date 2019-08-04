America passes 250 mass shootings in 2019 after two massacres in 13 hours in Ohio, Texas

There have been more mass shootings in the United States than days so far in 2019.

The tally of mass shootings in America surpassed 250 over the weekend following two in the span of 13 hours, leaving a combined 29 people dead and dozens more injured in Ohio and Texas.

Sunday morning saw a shooting that left nine dead and 26 injured in Dayton, Ohio. The shooter is also dead. This follows a shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas that killed 20 and injured 26 more. Three of those injured in Texas remained in critical condition Sunday.

According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive, these become the 250th and 251st mass shootings in America in 2019.

The shootings in Texas and Ohio are also two of the three deadliest U.S. mass shootings in 2019. The third being a mass shooting in Virginia Beach in May that left 12 people dead.

PIX11’s sister station WGN in Chicago reported seven people were shot on the city’s west side early Sunday morning, shortly after gunfire in Dayton, Ohio broke out. Gun Violence Archive has yet to count the shooting, but that would become the 252nd mass shooting this year.

There have been 216 days so far in 2019.

Last weekend, the epidemic included victims in Brownsville, Brooklyn, where one person was killed and 11 others injured at the annual Old Timers Event.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said several of the injured people are gang members, and confirmed the man who died in the shooting was a member of the Bloods. The gathering was coming to a close when gunfire erupted.

That same weekend, a shooter cut through a fence and opened fire on a crowd at a popular food festival in California, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding at least 15 others before police shot him dead, authorities said.

So far in 2019, 8,734 people have been reported dead due to gun violence, and 17,308 have been reported injured, according to Gun Violence Archive. As of Sunday, 390 children (ages 11 and under) have been killed or injured, with nearly 1,800 teenagers (ages 12-17) killed or injured. These statistics include shootings that don’t meet the non-profit’s threshold for what is considered a mass shooting.