3 men sought in connection with Bronx shootout; none injured: police

THE BRONX — Three men are being sought in connection with a shootout that took place in the Bronx Thursday, police said.

The firefight took place in the vicinity of East 219 Street and White Plains Road at about 7:25 p.m. Thursday night. Two men were engaged with a third man. No one was injured.

Police released descriptions of the three men. One was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and a blue bandana around his neck; a second wearing blue pants, a white t-shirt and blue du-rag; the third man that they were engaging with was wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and a black du-rag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.