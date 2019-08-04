× 2 police officers injured in Harlem car crash: officials

HARLEM — Two police officers have been injured in a car collision in Harlem on Sunday.

The incident took place at 2:15 p.m. when a police car collided with a civilian car on Frederick Douglas Boulevard and West 128th Street.

Four people were injured with one of the injuries considered “serious” according to the FDNY. It is unclear whether one of the officers or the civilians are in serious condition.

Two of the victims were transported to Harlem Hospital, the other two to St. Luke’s.