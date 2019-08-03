Woman, grandson struck by vehicle in Queens: police

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A woman and her grandson were struck by a vehicle in Queens Saturday morning, police said.

Emergency responders received of a call of pedestrians struck in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 115 Street in Richmond Hill around 11:10 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 56-year-old woman with severe body trauma. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital for her injuries, police said.

Her 8-year-old grandson was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries.

The pair was crossing the street when they were struck by a vehicle making a left turn, police said.

According to a police source, the driver had the right of way, but since he was making a turn, they are looking into whether or not he was at fault.

The driver remained on scene.

