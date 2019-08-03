Woman dies after falling off tube being pulled by boat in Southampton: police

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — A woman died Saturday afternoon in Southampton after falling off of tube being pulled by a boat, according to police.

Southampton Police say they received the call at about 1:30 p.m. They say a 65-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl fell off the tube.

The girl was pulled back on the boat, but the woman was unable to get back on. Police say she may have suffered a medical condition and became unconscious.

Marine units were able to pull the woman from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.