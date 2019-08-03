Thief steals from sleeping man outside Brooklyn home

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn —Police are searching for the thief who was caught on surveillance video stealing from a sleeping man outside a Brooklyn residence.

The 19-year-old victim fell asleep on the front steps of his residence in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue and 56th Street in Sunset Park July 30 when he was approached around 5 a.m., police said.

The unknown man then removed the victim’s iPhone and wallet, containing $400 in cash, before fleeing, according to police.

Cops are searching for the thief, who was last seen with a light blue backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

