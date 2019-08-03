Thief steals from sleeping man outside Brooklyn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn —Police are searching for the thief who was caught on surveillance video stealing from a sleeping man outside a Brooklyn residence.

The 19-year-old victim fell asleep on the front steps of his residence in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue and 56th Street in Sunset Park July 30 when he was approached around 5 a.m., police said.

The unknown man then removed the victim’s iPhone and wallet, containing $400 in cash, before fleeing, according to police.

Cops are searching for the thief, who was last seen with a light blue backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).