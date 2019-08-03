Sunny skies make way for possible thunderstorms in tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A warm, sunny start to the weekend may give way to scattered showers in parts of the tri-state area.

Saturday kicks off with mostly sunny skies, but there’s a chance a few showers could develop during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the 80s.

A hazardous weather outlook is issued for parts of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York, where thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Planning to go out? Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend.

Expect a lot of sunshine, where temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday, but humidity will be lower.

Cooler temperatures are expected to move in by Monday, and it looks like it will be another gorgeous day, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.