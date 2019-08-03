× Summer Streets returns to NYC

MANHATTAN — Summer streets is back in New York City to celebrate the Big Apple’s public space.

The annual celebration provides a space for healthy recreate and encourages New Yorkers to use more sustainable forms of transportation.

Last year, nearly 300,000 people attended.

Summer Streets, which takes place on the first three Saturdays of August, extends from Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park along Park Avenue and connecting streets, with easy access to all points in New York City.

Events and activities go from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Those traveling to the celebration are advised to use public transportation as streets will be closed, making it difficult to cross through Manhattan and find parking.

Route

Centre Street between Brooklyn Bridge exit and Reade Street

Lafayette Street between Reade Street and 10th Street

Cooper Square between Astor Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between Astor Place and 15th Street

Union Square East between 15th Street and 17th Street

Park Avenue South between 17th Street and 32nd Street

Park Avenue between 32nd Street and 72nd Street (Including the viaduct between 40th Street and 46th Street)

72nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rest Stops