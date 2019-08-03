Multiple dead, suspects in custody in shooting near Texas mall, El Paso official says

Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, the chief of staff to the city’s mayor said.

Suspects are in custody, Olivia Zepeda said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in custody or how many had been killed or hurt.

“Scene is still active,” police wrote, adding, “avoid the area” around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

At least three businesses in the area are on lockdown.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a Landry’s Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared “shook up” but not injured.

Landry’s had already gone on lockdown, he said, but opened its doors when the employees ran there.

“We never thought it would be so close to us this time,” Collazo said. “You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.”

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.

Democratic primary candidate Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso native, tweeted about the incident, calling it “truly heartbreaking.” He also encourages everyone to follow directions of emergency personnel.

Huge medical response to active shooter at Walmart Cielo Vista. @elpasotimes pic.twitter.com/9O4M9uDYdu — mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 3, 2019

The NYPD Counterterrorism tweeted they are closely monitoring developments of the El Paso shooting and as a precaution, they have deployed additional Counterterrorism Units to shopping areas.

We continue to closely monitor the developments of the active shooter in El Paso, Texas. Currently, there is no nexus to #NYC. However, we have deployed additional Counterterrorism Units to shopping areas out of an abundance of caution. If you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/dJ8M6uYh6q — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: ATF is en route to assist @EPPOLICE at the scene of a reported shooting in the area of #CieloVistaMall in #ElPaso TX. Please stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media. https://t.co/uw3DEFZRJt pic.twitter.com/0KqUK5nmmI — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 3, 2019

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Gateway West @ Hawkins, Police Activity, Right Lane At Cielo Vista Mall Closed, Minor Backup, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.