Man steals dog tied to tree in the Bronx in broad daylight

BELMONT, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a person who allegedly stole a dog in the Bronx in broad daylight.

The dog (pictured) was tied to a tree when a man untied the pup and fled.

The man approached a dog that was tied to a tree along Park Avenue and East 182nd Street in Belmont on July 28 just before 1 p.m.

He then untied the dog and fled.

Surveillance footage shows the person of interest walking with the dog down the street.

