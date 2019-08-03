Man steals dog tied to tree in the Bronx in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a person who allegedly stole a dog in the Bronx in broad daylight.

The man approached a dog that was tied to a tree along Park Avenue and East 182nd Street in Belmont on July 28 just before 1 p.m.

He then untied the dog and fled.

Surveillance footage shows the person of interest walking with the dog down the street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).