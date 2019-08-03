Man found fatally shot near Bronx bridge

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot near a Bronx bridge early Saturday.

Authorities received a call of a man shot to Richman Plaza in Morris Heights shortly before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old man opposite of 275 Roberto Clemente State Park Bridge, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds in his back, police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.