Harlem Week: Uptown style brought to life

Posted 10:43 AM, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, August 3, 2019

HARLEM, Manhattan — Marie Jean-Baptiste was a former nurse who began a clothing business, Rue107.

The business was born in Brooklyn, but Harlem was where she grew her line.

Harlem, known as a cultural melting pot, helped her create bright, trendy designs, and Rue107 doesn't stray away from bright colors to reflect the West African and Caribbean heritage and cultures.

Rue107 is size-inclusive and looks great on all body types and people who want to make a statement.

Visit Rue107’s website to view all products. Click here.

