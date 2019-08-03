Harlem Week: Uptown style brought to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Marie Jean-Baptiste was a former nurse who began a clothing business, Rue107.

The business was born in Brooklyn, but Harlem was where she grew her line.

Harlem, known as a cultural melting pot, helped her create bright, trendy designs, and Rue107 doesn't stray away from bright colors to reflect the West African and Caribbean heritage and cultures.

Rue107 is size-inclusive and looks great on all body types and people who want to make a statement.

