El Paso shooter ID’d as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old Texas man

Posted 5:44 PM, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, August 3, 2019

EL PASO, T.X. — The suspect in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center Saturday is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, according to sources.

Two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source confirmed the suspect’s identity. The federal sources said investigators are reviewing an online writing posted days before the shooting that may speak to a motive.

The online posting was believed to be written by Crusius, the sources said, but that has not been confirmed.

In a news conference, Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department told reporters the suspect in custody is a white male in his 20s.

