Bill extending 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund passed; political analysis of 2nd Democratic presidential debate

After a long battle in Congress, President Donald Trump signed a bill to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. It will provide a lifetime of assistance to first responders and others who developed illnesses related to the 9/11 attacks. We hear from Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the lead sponsor of the bill, and Robert Serra, a member of the FDNY whose first day on the job was September 11th, 2001.

This week also marked the second round of Democratic presidential debates with all 20 presidential hopefuls gathered in Detroit to duke it out. The second night proved to be a fiery one with lots of local issues at play among the 10 candidates. We have expert analysis from Hank Sheinkopf, Morgan Pehme and Chapin Fay.