Benches appear along Brooklyn sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a seat and you will hear the story of the benches.

The bright yellow flowers and green tomatoes might be the first things you notice as you sit on the new structures along E 18th Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn. It's just around the corner from the Church Avenue subway station.

The MTA owns the property that runs along the B/Q lines. About 5 years ago, it became a community garden. Residents were tired of seeing trash fill up the vacant lot. Organizers asked the MTA to lease them the property.

They call it "Q Gardens," because of the nearby subway line.

This week, with help from a local design firm, volunteers and neighbors installed tree protectors and benches along the sidewalk.

Taylor Kuhn, founder of Design for Agency, says the project helps unify neighbors and help ignite action.

The garden is home to composting, farming and workshops. Events are open to the public.