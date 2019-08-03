1 dead, 4 hospitalized in apparent carbon monoxide incident at Brooklyn home: FDNY

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — One person is dead and four others were sickened in an apparent carbon monoxide incident at a home in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Emergency responders arrived at a home on 211 Jackson St. in Williamsburg around 6:11 a.m. with elevated carbon monoxide levels, fire officials said.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the ground in a second floor hallway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity was not immediately released.

Four adults, two men and two women, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The building was evacuated and one tenant at 207 Jackson St. was evacuated, according to fire officials.

According to fire officials, a generator was in use at the time of the incident.

About 12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to have the residence ventilated.

BKLYN ALL HANDS 211 JACKSON ST, PRIVATE DWELLING ELEVATED CO READINGS OF 250 PPM. COMING FROM GENERATOR. FD UNITS DISCONNECTED GENERATOR., UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) August 3, 2019