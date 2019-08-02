Search to resume for swimmer who goes missing in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bronx — Search and rescue teams are expected to return Friday morning to continue their search for a swimmer who went missing under the Throgs Neck Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7 p.m. Thursday when a 46-year-old man was reported missing from a boat.

Video from Citizen app shows authorities conducting the search.

The man was said to have gone into the water, went under and never came back up.

A 40-year-old woman who was in the boat called 911, and the search went on for several hours until it was too dark to continue.

Rescue teams are expected return after daybreak.