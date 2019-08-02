Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff is leaving her office

The chief of staff to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is leaving her congressional office, according to her communications director. The move is effective immediately.

Saikat Chakrabarti is leaving to join New Consensus, a progressive group working on the Green New Deal.

“Saikat has decided to leave the office of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to work with New Consensus to further develop plans for a Green New Deal,” communications director Corbin Trent said in a statement Friday. “We are extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of the people in NY-14. From his co-founding of Justice Democrats to his work on the Ocasio-Cortez campaign and in the official office, Saikat’s goal has always been to do whatever he can to help the larger progressive movement, and we look forward to continuing working with him to do just that.”

CNN has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez for comment.

Trent himself is moving to lead communications efforts for the high-profile freshman congresswoman’s reelection campaign, but will remain in his current post a few more weeks.

A source from Ocasio-Cortez’s office tells CNN the moves have been planned for some time — since before her most recent dust-up with House Democratic leadership.

“With the Ocasio2020 campaign beginning to ramp up, I’ve asked Corbin to transition to the campaign full-time and he has agreed to do so,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to growing the movement with him in Queens and the Bronx and across the country.”

The Intercept first reported the moves by the two staffers.