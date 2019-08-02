Person struck by train in Manhattan; subway service impacted: officials

Posted 10:27 AM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, August 2, 2019

MANHATTAN — A person who possibly suffering cardiac arrest was struck by a train in Manhattan Friday, causing subway service delays and two trains to bypass stops in the Bronx and Manhattan, officials say.

Firefighters were on scene when a person was struck by a train after possibly suffering from cardiac arrest (Citizen App)

The person was hit by a train at the 116th St. station, according to the MTA, which first tweeted about the incident just after 9:30 a.m. Fire officials said they possibly suffered cardiac arrest.

The Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains are delayed, with no 2 and 3 service between 96 St. and 149th-Grand Concourse.

No. 2 trains are stopping on the No. 5 line between Nevins St and 149-Grand Concourse in both directions.

Third-rail power for the 2 and 3 trains was also turned off in Harlem and the south Bronx after passengers exited the train and entered the track area, the MTA tweeted.

