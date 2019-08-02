NYPD on high alert as recommendation expected on Daniel Pantaleo in Garner case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYPD has reportedly put borough commands on notice and placed hundreds of extra officers on standby for possible unrest or protests Friday as a judge is expected to issue her recommendation on whether or not officer Daniel Pantaleo should keep his job.

The non-binding verdict is expected to come down Friday in the case against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, accused of putting Eric Garner in a deadly chokehold in Staten Island in 2014.

Garner’s now famous final words, “I can’t breathe.”

Pantaleo avoided criminal charges, and last month, the Justice Department announced there would not be civil rights charges, sparking protests in the city.

The possible maximum penalty for Pantaleo is being fired from the force.

Judge Rosemarie Maldonado will deliver her preliminary report on Pantaleo’s fate to the civilian complaint review board, which prosecuted the case and Pantaleo’s attorney, Stuart London.

Both sides have up to two weeks to respond and comment before Police Commissioner James O’Neill makes a final decision about Pantaleo’s job.

Pantaleo was also a national topic of conversation at this week’s Democratic primary debate.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was also heckled by protestors at the debate who chanted “Fire Pantaleo.”

If Pantaleo is allowed to keep his job, there’s no doubt we will see more disruption.