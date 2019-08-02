Missing elderly woman found safe after Citizen App alert seen by playground parent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Tears of gratitude and hugs to the good Samaritan guardian angel Josy Chap, who found a missing elderly woman with advanced dementia and helped reunite 83-year-old Dolores Ramsey with her family, thanks to a Citizen App Alert.

“Thank God you were there,” Andrea Ramsey, Dolores’s daughter, told PIX11 News. “That was a miracle."

The saga started on Tuesday when Mrs. Ramsey was dropped off by Westchester Ambulette from her day care to her home and, according to her family, the proper protocols were not followed.

“A matron didn’t get out and escort her and take her to her home,” Donald Goods, Ramsey’s son, told PIX11 News.

For more than five hours, Mrs. Ramsey wandered the street as her family frantically searched for her, not knowing that she had wandered a half-mile away to Devoe Park, eventually sitting on a park bench and talking to Josy Chap and her three-year-old son, Grayson, for two hours.

“I stayed longer because I figured someone would come get her or I might see where she would go. But it was getting dark,” Chap told PIX11 News.

Minutes after Chap left the park, she got a Citizen App alert on her phone describing the missing 83-year-old.

Josy posted on the app that she had just seen the woman. A family member spotted Chap’s post and, with police, found Mrs. Ramsey just a few blocks from the park.

“If you can help, step in and help,” Chap said. “Anyone can look at her and say homeless, whatever, but she isn’t. She has a home and family and they were looking for her,” she added.

“The lord works in powerful ways. For Josy to have been there for our mother. We thank the lord.” Goods, Ramsey’s son, told PIX11 News.

Now the Ramsey family is hoping to celebrate Dolores’s 84th birthday in a few weeks on the same park bench with her new friends, Grayson and Josy.