Midday with Muller: Pantaleo suspended after judge recommends termination

Posted 1:04 PM, August 2, 2019, by

The NYPD suspended Daniel Pantaleo, the officer at the center of Eric Garner’s death, following a judge’s recommendation he be fired. PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has the latest, and Mayor Bill de Blasio also addresses the case. Mary Murphy, in for John Muller, has all this and more on Midday with Muller.

