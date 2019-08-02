The NYPD suspended Daniel Pantaleo, the officer at the center of Eric Garner’s death, following a judge’s recommendation he be fired. PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has the latest, and Mayor Bill de Blasio also addresses the case. Mary Murphy, in for John Muller, has all this and more on Midday with Muller.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo suspended after judge recommends termination
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
Midday with Muller: Tens of thousands still without power
-
Midday with Muller: Toys R Us makes a comeback; 12 injured in NJ senior citizen bus crash
-
Midday with Muller: Woman fatally struck in Chelsea hit-and-run; Boil-water order lifted in Long Beach
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants
-
-
Midday with Muller: Firecrackers go off in subway train, MTA rolls out OMNY payment system
-
Midday with Muller: Dangerous heat expected this weekend; El Chapo sentenced to life in prison
-
Midday with Muller: NTSB investigates deadly helicopter crash, missing CT mom’s estranged husband pleads not guilty
-
Midday with Muller: Cop won’t be charged in Eric Garner’s 2014 chokehold death; 24 sickened at Midtown church
-
Midday with Muller: Arrest in deadly subway stabbing; U.S. Women’s soccer team to celebrate win with parade in NYC
-
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man rescued after being buried in trench collapse; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking
-
Midday with Muller: Times Square plot; West Point cadet killed in crash
-
Midday with Muller: Teen speaks after attempted kidnapping on LI; 800-pound shark surfaces off Jersey Shore