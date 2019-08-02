Man that hit, killed 12-year-old in New Jersey turns himself in

UNION, N.J. — A Morris County man has turned himself in to authorities in connection with a 12-year-old’s death in a July hit-and-run in Union, officials said Friday.

Jose Marrero, 37, of Parsippany-Troy Hills, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection with the death of Jeremy Maraj, 12, of Union according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said Maraj was walking near Forest Drive and Galloping Hill Road in Union around 8 p.m. on July 17 when he was struck by Marrero. Maraj died at University Hospital in Newark two days later.

Marrero was driving a work cargo van at the time of the incident.

Convictions on second-degree criminal charges are commonly punishable by 5 to 10 years in state prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.