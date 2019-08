NEWARK, N.J. — An adult man was shot and a 6-year-old girl grazed by a bullet in Newark, police said Friday.

According to Newark Police, the girl was grazed in the kneecap by a bullet; the man was shot in the leg.

Police say the scene is at 3 Grafton Street in Newark.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.