Lead-based paint safety: Keeping students safe

NEW YORK — More than 900 classrooms in New York City schools have potentially dangerous chipping lead paint.

City officials said the hazardous spots will be repainted before the start of the school year.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said new protocols will help ensure schools remain safe. Custodian Engineers conduct routine visual inspections for all classrooms with children under the age of six, including LYFE Centers, 3-K, Pre-k, Kindergarten and First Grade.

If you notice any peeling paint in a school building, City Schools are asking to fill out the Paint Reporting survey. To access the survey, click here.

Lead paint is typically only a danger to children when it is peeling or chipping.

For a list of schools affected by this, click here. The list identifies all classrooms, whether there was observation of peeling paint and if there was standard response protocol followed.