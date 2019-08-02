“Highly decomposed” bodies of man, woman found in NYCHA apartment

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man and woman, each in their 50s, were found dead in a Brooklyn NYCHA apartment, police said Friday, calling the bodies “highly decomposed.”

Police responded to a call at the Bayview Houses at 2055 Rockaway Parkway. When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man unconscious in the bath tub, and a 59-year-old woman unconscious on the bedroom floor.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police do not believe there was any criminal activity at this time.

The Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.