Harlem Week: Running group provides physical and emotional support

HARLEM — Harlem Run is a group who gets together every week and runs both for physical and emotional support.

The more they run together, the more, obstacles they overcome.

On this day, these Harlemites gathered at Marvin Garvey Park, where they meet every Monday, and ran several miles to Yankee Stadium and back. One mom even had her baby in a stroller with her as she sprinted on city streets.

The area in the park where the group meets every Monday is now called Harlem Run Plaza, a recognition given to the group by city leaders late last year.

Organizers say it's free to join, as long as you have motivation on your mind.