A legendary Harlem native took street style to a whole new level by marrying hip hop fashion with luxury brand logos.

Dapper Dan has taken the fashion world by storm.

Dapper Dan, who now has a special collaboration with Gucci, made a name for himself and brings us back to his roots with his new book “Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir.”

He chats with PIX11’s Kala Rama about dressing celebrities like Salt-N-Pepa and Floyd Mayweather and how never plans to leave Harlem.