300 gallons of fuel spills at Time Square hotel: FDNY

Posted 11:23 AM, August 2, 2019, by

MIDTOWN — Emergency crews are responding to a fuel spill at a Times Square hotel Friday morning.

Three hundred gallons of fuel spilled at the Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square Aug. 2, 2019 (Citizen App)

About 300 gallons of fuel spilled along the Knickerbocker Hotel on West 42nd Street and Broadway around 11 a.m. fire officials said.

The Knickerbocker hotel is located along the busy Times Square area, with businesses and restaurants surrounding.

Sixty FDNY and EMS personnel are on scene.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.