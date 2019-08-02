300 gallons of fuel spills at Time Square hotel: FDNY

MIDTOWN — Emergency crews are responding to a fuel spill at a Times Square hotel Friday morning.

About 300 gallons of fuel spilled along the Knickerbocker Hotel on West 42nd Street and Broadway around 11 a.m. fire officials said.

The Knickerbocker hotel is located along the busy Times Square area, with businesses and restaurants surrounding.

Sixty FDNY and EMS personnel are on scene.

No injuries were immediately reported.

