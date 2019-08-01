Woman finds man standing over her bed hours after he groped her outside: police

Posted 11:01 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, August 1, 2019

ASTORIA, Queens — A Queens woman woke up in the middle of the night to a man standing over her bed, hours after he groped her outside of her apartment building, according to police.

Police say the man in this sketch groped a woman in Queens before entering her home, July 27, 2019.

The 26-year-old woman told police that she was approached by a man near 24th Street and 23rd Avenue in Queens at approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

The man, believed to be about 30 years old, told the woman that he was in a bike accident and asked for medical assistance. During their interaction, they say the man touched her breasts before fleeing from the scene. The woman entered her apartment building, which was near by.

Less than two hours later, at around 4:30 a.m., police say she awoke in her bedroom to find the man in her room standing over her.

The woman screamed, and the man left through the second floor window. Nothing was stolen and no injuries were reported.

Police say the man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, has close-cut, short, dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.