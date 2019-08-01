Watch live: Keeping kids safe in hot cars

The death of twin babies in a hot car in the Bronx has Friday has overcome New Yorkers.

Juan Rodriguez, the father of 1-year-old twins who were left in a sweltering car while he was at work, will not yet face indictment before a grand jury.

When the 39-year-old dad made the left turn out of the hospital parking lot where he worked onto Kingsbridge Road, he drove two blocks. That’s when “he saw the seats in the back,” according to a source.

In 1990, car seats were mandated to be placed in the back seats of cars because of dangers from airbags.

With car seats less visible, reported deaths have spiked.

From 1990 to 2017, 863 children died from heat related deaths in cars.

Sunlight and extreme heat can make temperatures inside cars and homes much higher than the outside temperature.

The “greenhouse effect” traps heat inside places like cars, meaning possible temperatures inside vehicles could exceed 125 degrees after just 20 minutes.

