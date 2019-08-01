Teen wanted for questioning in connection with shooting near Brooklyn playground: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for a 19-year-old in connection with an assault, a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, July 24 just before 8 p.m.

This child was sitting on a park bench outside St. Andrew’s Park in Bed-Stuy, at the corner of Herkimer Street and St. Andrew’s Place, enjoying a perfect summer night.

Police said she heard the shots, then felt a searing pain in her left shoulder, and realized she’d been hit.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, a police official said, but she is expected to recover.

"I was walking through the park last night and heard what I thought was firecrackers. And then I wanted to run. I wanted to flee, but I didn’t know which way to run. It was a paralyzing feeling,” witness Ebony Alfred recounted to PIX11's Kirstin Cole.

Police do not believe the girl was the intended target.

The individual in the photo, 19-year-old Walter Ahziem, allegedly discharged a firearm that struck a 13-year-old girl inside St. Andrew's Playground, according to police.

The victim sustained serious injuries to her lung, ribs and shoulder. Authorities say Ahziem fled on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to the location of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.