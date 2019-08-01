Several injured when police pursuit ends in crash in Newburgh: police

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Several people were injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash in upstate New York Thursday.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy Tahoe along Interstate-87 near the Newburgh exit shortly before 11 a.m., state police said.

According to authorities, the vehicle was involved in a felony investigation.

The vehicle failed to comply and continued driving until it struck another Chevy Tahoe head-on and two other passenger vehicles on State Route 17K in Newburgh, according to police.

Four people in the pursued vehicle were injured and taken to area hospitals. Three sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth was airlifted with serious injuries, police said.

