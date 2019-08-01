Red carpet premiere for new Meek Mill docu-series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — Meek Mill’s journey through the criminal justice system proved to be, over the course of the last decade, frustrating, harmful at times to his career as a hip-hop artist and, as we know now, unnecessary.

That journey will now be available for all to see, in the form of “Free Meek,” a new documentary out on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m a fighter, I kept pushing through, I’ve been through worse situations, even though that’s not normal. I kept pushing to overturn it and all it did was make me stronger,” said Meek.

Amazon Head of Diversity & Inclusion Latasha Fillespie added, “I personally have family members that have been trapped in the system from childhood things they’ve done, and haven’t been able to break out of the probation system.”

Thursday’s red carpet premier at the Ziegfeld Theater comes on the heels of a Pennsylvania court's decision to overturn his 2008 drug and gun charges and grant Meek a new trial.

The documentary also sheds light on the country’s probation system, which put Meek’s freedom on the line repeatedly as he worked and traveled normally, but found himself in violation of his probation, a journey that is no different from millions of other black and brown men who are also under probation.