NYC will now provide affordable health care to undocumented immigrants, low income residents

Affordable health care is now available for all Bronx residents, regardless of immigration status or income.

People who can prove they’ve lived in the Bronx for at least six months quality for NYC Care. The program is expected to be expanded to all five boroughs by the end of 2020.

“Affordable, quality care with compassion and dignity for every New Yorker,” said Dr. Herminia Palacio, the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. “Regardless of your immigration status regardless of your ability to pay”

A Bronx man PIX11 spoke to, who is in the country as an undocumented immigrant, said programs like this are life changing.

“It’s a grand opportunity to be able to get a check up and have somewhere to go for health care,” he said.

The program, according to the city, will cost New York City taxpayers $100 million to implement.

Despite the cost, most Bronx residents PIX11 spoke to are in favor of it.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Milagros Cruz, a Bronx resident. “I believe everyone should get help for their health.”

The program, which provides care for low or sometimes no co-pay, will also assign participants with a primary care provider. It promises to deliver appointments within two weeks and will have 24/7 customer assistance.

“In the current political climate, this is a moment where New York City is standing strong and saying that immigrants are welcome here, ” said Rebecca Telzak, director of health programs for Make The Road New York.

There’s an estimated 600,000 uninsured New Yorkers. City officials say this program will ensure every one of them has access to health care once the program finished rolling out. By then the city says it will have 60 new primary care teams and with this card, your visit could be free, depending on your income.

You are able to begin their enrollment process by calling 646-NYC-CARE