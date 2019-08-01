Men violently rob 74-year-old pharmacist at gunpoint in Washington Heights: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — Police say they're looking for two men who violently robbed a Manhattan pharmacy in July, stealing a variety of prescription medications, after throwing the 74-year-old pharmacist to the ground.

The unidentified men entered MNS Pharmacy, located at 29 Audubon Ave. in Washington Heights, around 12:45 p.m. and pulled a gun on the pharmacist, demanding he open a locked medicine cabinet, according to police.

The men proceeded to steal various bottles of prescription drugs, which included Percocet, Oxycodone and Oxymorphone. The attackers also stole an iPhone X and $3,000 in cash, authorities said.

Before fleeing the scene in a black Audi sedan parked outside, the attackers can be seen in surveillance footage throwing the pharmacist to the ground.

The pharmacist refused medical attention, according to the NYPD.

The alleged robbers are described as follows:

A man last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, black boots, blue backpack, white dust and blue latex gloves.

A man last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a yellow stripe and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).