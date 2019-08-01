Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Organization in Stormy Daniels hush money investigation

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization as part of an investigation into the hush money paid to two women who alleged affairswith President Donald Trump, according to a lawyer for the company.

Marc L. Mukasey, attorney for the Trump Organization, said on Thursday, “This is a political hit job. It’s just harassment of the President, his family and his business, using subpoenas and leaks as weapons. We will respond as appropriate.”

The subpoena, which was sent on Thursday, is seeking communications between the company and representatives for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, the women who alleged they had affairs with Trump more than a decade ago, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for District Attorney Cyrus Vance declined comment.

The new investigation by state prosecutors was first reported by The New York Times. It comes after federal prosecutors announced they had closed their investigation a few weeks ago.

This is the second time Vance has stepped into an investigation swirling around the President after federal prosecutors completed their own investigation.

In March, Vance’s office announced a 16-count indictment charging Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, with state crimes. That announcement came just one hour after Manafort had been sentenced on multiple financial and lobbying charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Federal prosecutors with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District in New York investigated the hush money payments after a referral from Mueller.

For months, federal prosecutors examined whether company officials broke the law, including in their effort to reimburse Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and employee of the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization was not charged with any wrongdoing by federal prosecutors. In that investigation, Cohen, pleaded guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations in connection with the payments to the two women. American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer, signed a non-prosecution agreement and agreed to cooperate to avoid federal charges.