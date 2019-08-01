Man shows 3 young girls self-made pornographic video: police

Photo of the man wanted for showing self-made pornographic video to three girls.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man who allegedly showed three young girls a self-made pornographic video while on a train.

The three victims, ages 12 and 13,  were riding the C train approaching West 163rd Street around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday when a man sitting across from them displayed his cellphone, according to police.

The man’s cellphone was allegedly displaying a self-made pornographic video.

One of the 13-year-old girls took a video of the man before they got off the train, police said.

