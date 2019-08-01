Man shows 3 young girls self-made pornographic video: police

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man who allegedly showed three young girls a self-made pornographic video while on a train.

The three victims, ages 12 and 13, were riding the C train approaching West 163rd Street around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday when a man sitting across from them displayed his cellphone, according to police.

The man’s cellphone was allegedly displaying a self-made pornographic video.

One of the 13-year-old girls took a video of the man before they got off the train, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).