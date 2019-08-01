Man sexually assaults two woman within minutes of each other in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for a man that they say sexually assaulted two women in one night, authorities said Thursday.

The first attack took place in front of a residential building near 12th Street and Eighth Avenue around 11:50 p.m., when a 53-year-old woman was allegedly approached from behind by an unknown man that police say partially pulled down her pants. The victim turned around and yelled at the man, causing him to flee towards Prospect Park West, police said.

A few minutes later, police say the same individual approached a 40-year-old woman near 13th Street and Sixth Avenue, pushed her up against a car and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim resisted, causing the man to once again flee, according to police.

In both incidents, there were no reported injuries, according to the NYPD.

Police say the man they’re searching for is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build and dreadlocks, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green lettering, white sneakers with black laces and a red, white and blue bandana.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).